ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday described the investigation into the death of a young university graduate allegedly defrauded of millions of rupees in a fake US admission scheme as a “test case” for authorities, promising to pursue those responsible and recover the family’s money.

Laiba Ijaz, a gold medalist from the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in the capital a day earlier. Police are investigating her suspected suicide and allegations that a man posing as a government official deceived her family with fraudulent university admission documents after taking money intended to finance her studies abroad.

“This is a test case for us,” Naqvi told reporters during a visit to the bereaved family, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

“I can say that I will personally pursue their case,” he added.

Naqvi said identifying and arresting those involved was only part of the investigation, emphasizing that recovering the money allegedly taken from the family was also a priority.

The minister’s visit followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention in the case. Sharif directed Islamabad’s inspector general of police and chief commissioner to immediately take the suspect into custody, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The suicide of the young student is an extremely tragic incident,” the prime minister said, adding that the suspect should face punishment in accordance with the law.

According to media reports, Ijaz had completed her undergraduate studies with a gold medal and was hoping to pursue further education in the United States. A man allegedly offered to secure her admission to a university there and obtained millions of rupees from her family.

Her father, who sells milk to support the household, sold a plot of land to raise part of the money, while the family pledged her mother’s jewelry to arrange additional funds, relatives told local media.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of Ijaz’s death and awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination. Asked whether investigators were examining the possibility of murder, Naqvi declined to comment, urging reporters to allow police time to establish the facts.

CYBERCRIME AGENCY UNDERSTAFFED

The Federal Investigation Agency has also opened an inquiry into the alleged fraud.

The case comes amid a wider Pakistani crackdown on human smuggling, illegal migration and visa fraud. However, Naqvi acknowledged during the media interaction severe staffing shortages at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which handles complaints involving cybercrimes and related offenses.

He said the agency had only 61 personnel across Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, despite receiving approximately 3,000 complaints a day.

The minister said he was preparing a presentation for the prime minister on the agency’s resource requirements and acknowledged that its existing facilities were inadequate.

He said complainants should receive timely responses and regular updates on their cases, rather than merely having their applications registered.

“My wish is that if someone complains, he should get a response immediately. And he should also get an update,” said the minister.