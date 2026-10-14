ISLAMABAD: Russia and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating organized crime and finalizing agreements on the extradition and exchange of criminals, Pakistan’s interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement came after a meeting of Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad, which was focused on areas of shared interest.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen international cooperation with partner countries to tackle transnational organized crime and improve information-sharing among law enforcement agencies.

The two ministers decided that working groups from the interior ministries of both countries would soon visit the other country for collaboration and information exchange.

“They agreed to finalize accords on extradition and the exchange of criminals,” the Pakistani interior ministry said. “Consensus was reached on enhancing cooperation between the [Pakistani] Anti-Narcotics Force and relevant Russian agencies.”

They also agreed on preventing cybercrime and fostering cooperation between Pakistani and Russian police, while discussions were held on sending skilled manpower from Pakistan to Russia and simplifying visa procedures for tourists and the business community.

“Pakistan wishes to benefit from Russia’s experience in curbing cybercrime,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by his ministry.

“Easing the visa regime will enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.”

Kolokoltsev shared that Russia had achieved a 33 percent reduction in cybercrime through effective measures.

“Joint measures are essential to curb all forms of organized crime, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration,” he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan and Russia, once Cold War rivals, have warmed up to each other in recent years through regular business, trade and diplomatic interactions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow was prepared to help reduce tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following their cross-border incursions over an increase in militancy in Pakistan.

Islamabad’s ties with Russia also significantly improved in 2023 after Pakistan started purchasing Russian crude oil at a discount rate.