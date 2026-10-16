PESHAWAR: The roof of a school collapsed in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, killing 34 students mostly younger than 14, and a teacher, officials said, blaming the accident on dilapidated infrastructure.

Twenty more students were taken to hospital as residents and rescuers scrambled to pull children from under the rubble. Others in the densely populated neighborhood described a close call.

A man who gave only his first name, Sohail, told AFP that “everyone began screaming in panic” when his niece, who had escaped the building, arrived home to tell them it had collapsed.

“When I arrived at the scene, I saw around 10 to 15 children trapped beneath the rubble, with debris piled up to their necks. We quickly pulled them out,” he said.

Asim Khan of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital said the death toll had risen to 33 by Thursday evening, with most of the victims aged between four and 14, and a female teacher.

Most of the children who were brought to the hospital have been discharged. Three children who sustained head injuries have been admitted, Khan said.

A spokesman for the emergency rescue service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said schoolchildren were crushed and trapped after the roof gave way.

“When the Rescue 1122 emergency response teams arrived at the scene, they found that one roof had collapsed onto another, causing the classroom below to be crushed and trapping children inside,” spokesman Bilal Ahmad Faizi said.

AFP journalists saw dozens of people at the scene.

Images released by the emergency services showed rescue workers in high-visibility vests scrambling to move debris, rubble and dirt.

A senior official in Peshawar told AFP that initial reports suggested the roof collapse was due to “weak infrastructure.”

“The school owner has been detained,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

‘DEEP SORROW’

Bodies wrapped in white cloth were carried out of the hospital as volunteers arrived to help identify the victims.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives,” according to a post on X. “My heart goes out to the bereaved families of the children and the teacher who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”

President Asif Ali Zardari described the roof collapse as a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

Peshawar resident Sher Ahmed blamed “substandard construction materials” for the tragedy and called for an investigation.

“With profound grief and sorrow, I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against anyone found responsible so that such tragedies can be prevented in the future,” he said.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, largely due to poor safety standards and substandard construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people.

In June, more than a dozen children were killed when a roof collapsed at a tutoring center in the eastern city of Lahore.

In 2025, 27 people were killed and 10 injured when a five-story building collapsed in the impoverished Lyari area of the southern city of Karachi.