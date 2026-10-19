ISLAMABAD: The government in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province announced on Monday that it has decided to ban smart glasses, pens, watches and other devices equipped with hidden cameras and recording equipment, stressing the decision was taken to protect people’s privacy.

The development takes place amid concerns over the unregulated import and sale of camera and mic-equipped smart glasses, pens and other devices in Pakistan that can be used to record people without their knowledge. The Lahore High Court last month heard a petition filed by a citizen against smart glasses.

The high court asked the government last week whether it was aware that smart glasses were being sold in shops and what steps it had taken to address the issue.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said the provincial government had decided to ban glasses, pens, watches and other devices equipped with hidden cameras and recording equipment.

“Strict legal action will be taken against the use, purchase, and sale of spying equipment and concealed electronic devices,” the home department said.

“The Government of Punjab has taken this important decision to protect citizens’ privacy and personal information.”

The decision has been taken to protect the privacy of particularly women and children, it said, adding that complaints of illegal surveillance, harassment and blackmail carried out through spying devices had emerged in recent weeks.

“Strict penalties will be imposed for the illegal use of everyday items equipped with hidden cameras,” the home department warned.

The petitioner had urged the LHC to ensure that the rights of privacy and security of the masses were not infringed upon, arguing that commercial interests and the convenience of users should not override the constitutional rights of people who may be recorded without their knowledge.