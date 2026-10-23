ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s mobile phone subscriptions have reached approximately 210 million, parliament was told on Friday, as the country expands Internet connectivity to support online services, technology exports and its growing digital economy.

Pakistan is investing in faster mobile networks and wider broadband access as it seeks to expand technology-based businesses and employment. Its information and communications technology exports reached $4.6 billion in the financial year ending June 2026, according to the government.

Subscription figures measure connections rather than individual people, since one person can hold several SIM cards. The reported teledensity of more than 83 percent means there are over 83 telephone connections per 100 residents, not that 83 percent of the population has mobile service.

“Pakistan has achieved significant digital growth, with mobile subscribers reaching approximately two hundred ten million and a teledensity of over eighty-three percent,” Parliamentary Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication Sabheen Ghoury told the National Assembly during Question Hour, according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

Ghoury said mobile broadband subscriptions had reached 161.7 million, reflecting growing use of Internet services delivered through cellular networks.

She said increased mobile broadband usage had led to a shift from traditional fixed broadband services.

The figures come as Pakistan rolls out fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile services following a spectrum auction in March. The auction raised $509.6 million, according to a government statement, and released additional frequencies intended to increase network capacity and support faster connections.

Operators began announcing commercial 5G services later that month, with Zong reporting a launch in more than 16 cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

Addressing service quality, Ghoury said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority monitoring teams regularly assessed networks and directed cellular operators to resolve problems and improve performance. She also said there had been no increase in rates for 5G mobile services.

Alongside mobile expansion, the government is seeking to extend high-speed fixed broadband to more households. In September, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan aimed to increase wired broadband connections to 10 million households, as reliable connectivity becomes increasingly important for businesses and public services.