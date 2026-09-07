ISLAMABAD: A 100-ton relief consignment sent by Pakistan arrived in Nepal late Sunday where Islamabad’s ambassador handed it over to authorities for distribution in flood-hit areas, the Pakistani information ministry said, as death toll from glacial and mountain collapse rose above 1,300.

The wall of icy water and debris tore through mountain districts on August 26, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The UN has said the magnitude of the destruction makes delivering aid an immense challenge. It launched a $50 million appeal to help more than 84,000 people.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched 100 tons of humanitarian aid for Nepal, which reached Katmandu on Sunday night.This handout photograph taken on September 6, 2026 and released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows workers loading humanitarian assistance from the Pakistan government for flood victims in Nepal before handing it over to Nepal's Ambassador to Pakistan Rita Dhital at Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad. (Photo by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority

This handout photograph taken on September 6, 2026 and released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows workers loading humanitarian assistance from the Pakistan government for flood victims in Nepal before handing it over to Nepal's Ambassador to Pakistan Rita Dhital at Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad. (AFP)

“Muhammad Amir Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, handed over the relief package to Nepali Minister H.E. Mr. Mahabir Pun,” the Pakistani information ministry said.

“This humanitarian assistance reflects Pakistan’s commitment to stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal during times of natural calamity.”

The consignment carried relief items such as family tents, blankets, mats, hygiene kits and essential medicines, according to Pakistan’s NDMA.

With mortuaries overflowing, Nepal has buried hundreds of bodies in mass graves, after taking DNA samples for future identification, according to the police.

Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has called the disaster a “Himalayan tsunami” and warned reconstruction costs could run into the billions of dollars.

While the exact cause of the glacial collapse is unclear, climate change is accelerating glacial melting worldwide, increasing the risk of such disasters.

In Nepal, rescuers have retrieved 1,342 bodies, while around 4,996 people remain missing, according to the disaster agency.

The death toll from the disaster in Tibet has risen from 31 to 43, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.