ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem finished fourth in the men’s javelin final at the Asian Games in Japan on Monday, missing the podium with a best throw of 80.29 meters.

Nadeem won Pakistan’s first Olympic athletics gold in Paris in 2024, throwing 92.97 meters to set both Olympic and Asian records. He beat India’s Neeraj Chopra, who took silver, in a contest that drew attention far beyond the sport.

Nadeem also won the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and was a silver medallist at the 2023 World Championships.

In Nagoya, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won gold with 88.55 meters. India’s Yash Vir Singh took silver with 85.72 meters and Rohit Yadav claimed bronze with 84.35 meters.

“Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion and Asian record holder, finished fourth with 80.29m,” the Olympics.com website said.

The final did not bring a rematch with Chopra, who missed the Asian Games after suffering an ankle ligament injury. Their contests have often been framed through the sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, while the two athletes and their families have spoken warmly of one another.

After the Paris final, each athlete’s mother praised the other’s son.

Nadeem previously won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games but withdrew from the 2023 edition because of injury.