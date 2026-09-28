HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in a tender from ​Pakistan to purchase and import 185,000 metric tons of wheat that closed on Monday was believed to be $339.36 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, European traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed ‌to have been ‌submitted for around ​60,000 ‌tons ⁠by ​trading house ⁠Bunge, they said.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said, adding a decision is expected in coming ⁠days.

Reports reflect assessments from traders ‌and further ‌estimates of prices and volumes ​are still possible ‌later.

The tender comes at a ‌difficult time for importers, with fighting bringing seaborne Black Sea exports of cheap Russian and Ukrainian wheat to a virtual ‌stop with supplies from alternative origins more expensive.

Earlier this month, ⁠TCP ⁠bought 365,000 tons at $348.83 a ton c&f in a previous tender seeking up to 750,000 tons, before issuing the current tender for another 185,000 tons. Traders said trading houses submitted the following offers in the latest tender, with tons offered and initially estimated prices in dollars a ton ​c&f: Company Price Tons offered Bunge 339.36 60,000 Olam 341.88 60,000 Ameropa 343.47 60,000 Agrocorp 343.74 60,000 CHS 345.00 60,000 Mera 346.19 60,000 LDC 346.50 120,000 Falconbridge 347.49 60,000 Al ​Ghurair 349.00 60,000 Saif 350.53 60,000 Soufflet 354.82 60,000 Aston 354.83 60,000