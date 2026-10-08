ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani national was among eight people injured in a Houthi attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Wednesday, Saudi authorities said, as strikes on two airports in the Kingdom killed three people and wounded 36 others amid escalating hostilities with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

The attacks on airports in Riyadh and the southwestern city of Abha came amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, with the Saudi-led coalition launching retaliatory strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the two airports were targeted in separate attacks on Oct. 6 and 7, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“At Abha International Airport, the blatant attack resulted in two fatalities, Moroccan and Algerian female residents, as well as 28 injuries ranging from minor to serious among Saudi citizens, a Bangladeshi resident, and a Filipino resident,” GACA said.

“At King Khalid International Airport, the attack resulted in one fatality, a resident of Sudanese nationality, as well as eight injuries ranging from minor to critical among five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents, and a Pakistani resident.”

The authority said all those injured had been transferred to hospitals for treatment. It did not provide details about the Pakistani national’s identity or the severity of their injuries.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across Yemen in response to recent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the strikes targeted missile storage facilities, command centers, communications systems and other military positions in the Yemeni governorates of Saada, Al-Hudaydah, Al-Jawf and Marib.

The developments come days after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye held an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5 under their Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August, amid growing threats to the Kingdom’s security.

The three countries condemned attacks on Saudi cities and civilian infrastructure and agreed to move toward implementing their collective defense commitments, including measures to ensure the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The defense pact, signed on Aug. 7, commits the three countries to treating an armed attack against any one of them as an attack against all, strengthening their security cooperation amid growing regional instability.