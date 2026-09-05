ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women’s team mentor Wahab Riaz blamed pressure, poor decision-making and a lack of self-belief for his side’s batting collapse against India on Saturday, after they were bowled out for 55 in a seven-wicket Women’s Asia Cup defeat.

Pakistan had reached 27 without loss before losing all 10 wickets for just 28 more runs, with India chasing down the target in 8.4 overs.

Riaz said the pitch was good for batting and Pakistan’s decision to bat first was the right one, but his players failed to cope with the pressure of the high-profile contest.

“I think under pressure, the decision making is very important,” Riaz told reporters after the match. “The self-belief is very important ... I think there we lost the game.”

Riaz said Pakistan had been well placed early in the innings but were undone by a succession of dot balls and wickets in quick succession.

India’s Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed in 18.1 overs. Captain Fatima Sana then took all three Indian wickets to fall, but the small target left Pakistan little room to recover.

Riaz said the team would work on the players’ mental strength and decision-making ahead of their next match.

“We will work on their mental strength,” he said. “And we will tell them what decisions they have made wrong.”

The eight-team Women’s Asia Cup is being played in Dubai from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13, with Pakistan drawn in Group A alongside India, Hong Kong and Thailand. Defending champions Sri Lanka are in Group B with Bangladesh, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan opened their campaign with a win over Thailand before Saturday’s defeat to India and will face Hong Kong in their final group match on Monday. India had already qualified for the semifinals after winning their opening two matches and finished the group stage unbeaten after defeating Pakistan.

Riaz remained confident Pakistan could recover from the loss and progress in the tournament.

“Yes, we have lost badly,” he said. “But again, we have a chance that we can come into the semifinals.”

“I still believe that Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy.”