LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to field in the cricket ODI tri-series match against England on Sunday.

England is searching for its first win in the tournament after losing to Pakistan by 87 runs, before Sri Lanka chased down the second highest-ever ODI total of 430 runs at Rawalpindi where captain Harry Brook’s fastest-ever ODI double century off 114 balls went in vain.

Pakistan also successfully defended against Sri Lanka to win the opening game of the tri-series by 37 runs at Rawalpindi but made two changes for the first game in the Lahore-leg of the tournament.

Fast bowler Razaullah made his ODI debut after Naseem Shah dislocated his finger during the warm-up on Sunday. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf made way for spin all-rounder Shadab Khan, who will be playing his first game in the tri-series.

England also awarded an ODI debut to 25-year-old fast bowler bowler Henry Crocombe, who was drafted in place of Josh Tongue in the only change made to the side which was stunned by Sri Lanka last time out.

As part of a breast cancer awareness initiative, the Pakistan team wore pink uniforms for Sunday’s game.

LINE-UPS

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Razaullah, Haris Rauf.