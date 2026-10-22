ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday advised pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq to verify their flight connections before departure and prepare alternative travel arrangements in case of cancelations.

The advisory comes amid heightened regional security tensions involving Iran, though the government did not explicitly link the warning to the security situation.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, specifically covers Pakistani pilgrims, known as Zaireen, traveling between religious sites in Iran and Iraq, particularly those using Iranian airlines to fly between Tehran or Mashhad and Najaf.

“Zaireen who combine visits to Iran and Iraq, use Iranian airlines or plan onward travel between Tehran/Mashad and Najaf should be advised to verify every Iran-Iraq air sector before departure,” the ministry said in a circular dated Oct. 22.

The ministry said it had received the advisory from the Foreign Office, which conveyed travel guidance issued by Pakistan’s embassy in Baghdad.

Iran and Iraq are major destinations for Pakistani Shiite pilgrims, who visit religious shrines in both countries, often combining the visits in a single journey.

The circular also advised registered Zaireen Group Organizers (ZGOs), which arrange pilgrimage travel, to avoid relying on unconfirmed flight connections and to prepare contingency plans for possible disruptions.

“Avoid relying on unconfirmed Iranian connections and to maintain alternative land routes or air arrangements sufficient contingency funds and accommodation plans in case of cancelations,” the ministry said, outlining its instructions to pilgrimage organizers.

The advisory does not prohibit travel to either Iran or Iraq. However, it instructed organizers to brief all pilgrims traveling in their groups about the advisory before departure to ensure their safety and minimize inconvenience.