ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry on Monday urged intending pilgrims to complete payment of their second Hajj installment under the government scheme before the deadline ends on Oct. 20.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s Hajj.

The country completed online booking of all seats under the government Hajj scheme on Aug. 25, marking the first time the entire quota had been filled through a digital reservation system.

Islamabad allowed pilgrims to deposit second installments of their dues under the government scheme between Oct. 5 and Oct. 20, warning that applications would be canceled if payments were not made by the cut-off date.

“There is one day remaining for the payment of the second installment of Hajj dues,” the Pakistani religious affairs ministry said. “Government Hajj pilgrims must complete the payment of their dues by October 20.”

Pilgrims under the government scheme can deposit the second installment of Hajj dues via the ‘Pak Hajj App’ or the digital Hajj portal during the specified period.

Pakistan this year announced that pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million ($4,334) for a 40-day Hajj package and Rs1.3 million ($4,695) for a shorter, 20- to 25-day package under the government scheme.

Payments of first installment of dues for seats under the shorter government package were completed within 24 hours after the process began on Aug. 18, while the remaining seats under the scheme were booked by Aug. 25.

Preparations and bookings under the private scheme are also under way.