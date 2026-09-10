HONG KONG: An inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup will take place later this month featuring 14 teams with matches played in Indonesia and Hong Kong, organizers said on Thursday.

The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guest sides — Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh — will play in two divisions from September 24.

Eight teams will contest the top-tier Division 1 — hosts Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

They will be split into two sections of four with the winners contesting the first FIFA ASEAN Cup final on October 5.

The second-tier Division 2 will be hosted by Hong Kong and also involve Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste, split into two three-team sections with the winners advancing to a final on October 3.

“The FIFA ASEAN Cup was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“The tournament will strengthen football ties across Southeast Asia.”