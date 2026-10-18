ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has left for South Korea where she will attend the Global AI and Digital Summit 2026 to highlight Islamabad’s future roadmap on advancing digital transformation and artificial intelligence, state media reported on Sunday.

Pakistan has recently made advancements in AI, with the country’s IT and telecom export remittances reaching a record Rs1.2 trillion ($4.6 billion) during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Under the National AI Policy 2025, Pakistan’s government has said it aims to create three million AI-related jobs by 2030.

The Global AI and Digital Summit will be hosted in Seoul from Oct.19 — 22 by the World Bank Group, together with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, and its Ministry of Finance and Economy.

“During her visit, the minister will represent Pakistan at the summit and participate in the AI and Digital Ministerial Meeting, where discussions will focus on Pakistan’s priorities in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital inclusion,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The summit will bring together global leaders to explore how AI and digital transformation can deliver practical development gains. The event will also highlight the importance of responsible AI that builds trust to ensure that innovation serves people and development goals, the World Bank has said.

“Shaza Fatima will also present Pakistan’s future roadmap during a session on the Digital and AI Compact, outlining the country’s approach to advancing digital transformation and artificial intelligence.”

The Pakistani minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Google’s vice president, APP said, to discuss matters of mutual interest.She will also meet the vice president of the World Bank to discuss areas of cooperation.

“During the visit, she will participate in key sessions on ensuring equitable access to the Internet and digital services worldwide,” the statement added.