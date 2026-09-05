ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the long-delayed 14th South Asian Federation (SAF) Games from April 4-11 next year, with around 6,000 athletes from various countries set to compete across 28 sports, the foreign office said on Saturday.

The quadrennial sporting competition has been held since 1984 under the auspices of the South Asian Olympic Council. The participating nations include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

India emerged as the top-performing nation at the last edition held in Nepal in 2019. The 14th edition, originally scheduled for 2021, was first postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and delayed again in January 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on preparations for SAF Games 2027, which will be held in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“In coordination with the South Asian Olympic Committee, the dates for the Games have been finalized from 4th to 11th April, 2027,” the foreign office said.

“A total of 28 sports will be contested, with over 6,000 athletes & officials expected to participate.”

The statement said the committee approved the appointment of a national coordinator and the composition of the Steering, Organizing & Provincial Committees for the tournament.

Dar directed the government departments to maintain coordination, ensure the timely completion of venues, and uphold the highest standards for the games.

The event will feature competitions in athletics, swimming, hockey, football, volleyball, boxing and other smaller team sports.