ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on England in a tri-series one-day international (ODI) in Lahore on today, Sunday, with both sides looking to build momentum ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

The Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 features Pakistan, England, and Sri Lanka competing from October 18 to October 31, 2026, across Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan have secured consecutive victories against Sri Lanka and England in the ongoing ODI tri-series.

“The fourth match of the Tri-Nation One-Day International Cricket Series will be played between Pakistan and England in Lahore,” the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster said on Sunday.

“The match will start at one in the afternoon.”

On Thursday, Sri Lanka pulled off a historic ODI chase against England, chasing down 430 runs in their encounter in Rawalpindi to complete the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.

All three nations have directly qualified for next year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and the tri-series is a buildup for them to shape up their squads.