QUETTA: Pakistan has temporarily suspended trade across its border with Iran in southwestern Balochistan province over security concerns, a district official said on Saturday, as traders warned of substantial financial losses from the closure.

The suspension has disrupted commercial activity at the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan border crossings, leaving thousands of containers and trucks stranded.

“Trade through the Iran border has been temporarily suspended due to security reasons,” Chagai Deputy Commissioner Bakhtiar Ismail said in a post on X.

“Pakistan-Iran border closure is temporary measure to improve border management to support counterterrorism efforts,” he added. “The border will be opened as soon as effective measures are in place.”

Ayoub Miryani, former president of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described the decision as a surprise for the business community in Balochistan.

“This closure will cause business losses to traders worth billions of rupees as more than 2,000 containers carrying goods are stranded at the Gabd-Rimdan border crossing in Gwadar,” he told Arab News by phone.

Hajji Liaquat Essazai, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) trader in Taftan, confirmed that trade had been suspended at the crossing in Chagai district, saying the decision had been taken without advance notice.

“We don’t know why the government of Pakistan has suspended the trade with Iran without any prior notice,” he said.

“Hundreds of trucks are now stuck at the border and we don’t know how long this closure will last.”

A customs clearing agent at the Gabd-Rimdan crossing, who requested anonymity, said some 65 containers he had cleared were stranded at the border.

“There are hundreds of trucks coming from Sindh and Punjab carrying fresh food items,” he told Arab News, adding that they were likely to get stuck at the border crossing as well.

“Local traders in Pakistan have already released their payments to their Iranian counterparts,” he added. “Now the decision will cause a major economic loss to the business community here in Pakistan.”

Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government and an aide to the provincial chief minister, said the closure was intended to address security concerns, prevent smuggling and strengthen border management.

“The temporary closure was necessary to improve the security situation and administrative arrangements on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement.

“Positive progress is underway between senior officials of both countries to resolve administrative issues concerning the Pakistan-Iran border,” he added. “In light of the current progress, the Pakistan-Iran border is likely to reopen soon.”

The closure comes amid heightened security concerns in Balochistan, where at least 20 police constables were kidnapped by unidentified armed men in Mastung district on Friday.

A senior provincial official told Arab News on Saturday that the constables were returning from a police recruitment center in Kalat district when armed men intercepted their passenger van in a mountainous part of Mastung.

A day earlier, unidentified armed men abducted Asad Ullah Kakar, commissioner of Balochistan’s Rakhshan Division, while he was traveling from Quetta through Kharan district.

No group has claimed responsibility for either kidnapping.

Balochistan, which borders both Iran and Afghanistan, has experienced a prolonged separatist insurgency, with militant groups including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) frequently targeting security forces and government installations.

Separatist groups accuse Islamabad of exploiting the resource-rich province without adequately benefiting its residents, allegations the federal government denies.

Pakistan has also accused India of supporting separatist militants, a charge New Delhi denies.