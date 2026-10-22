ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has directed federal ministries and divisions to compile details of civil servants holding foreign nationality or travel documents, including those of their dependents, as it steps up enforcement of disclosure rules that prescribe disciplinary action for noncompliance, it emerged on Thursday.

The directive, contained in an Establishment Division memorandum dated Oct. 21, follows the expiry of a 90-day declaration deadline in September and an earlier warning this month to officials who had failed to disclose their foreign nationality status. The rules, introduced in June, require civil servants to declare foreign citizenship, travel documents and marriages to foreign nationals.

“Failure to submit the declaration as required under sub-rule (1), (2) or (3) or making a false declaration in respect thereof shall constitute misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020,” the memorandum said, citing Rule 3(4) of the Civil Servants (Disclosure and Regulation of Foreign Nationality) Rules, 2026.

The latest directive requires ministries and divisions to submit consolidated records identifying officers by name, designation and basic pay scale, along with confirmation of whether they have filed the mandatory declarations.

The records must also specify the foreign nationality and travel document status of individual officers and their dependents.

The memorandum excludes officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Secretariat Group and Office Management Group from this particular reporting exercise.

The rules were notified in June, giving civil servants 90 days to declare their own and their dependents’ foreign nationality status, possession of foreign travel documents and marriages to foreign nationals.

“Within 90 days after these rules are notified in the official Gazette all civil servants shall make a declaration in a format or manner to be specified by the Establishment Division, as to them and their dependents’ status regarding nationality of any foreign country, holding any foreign country travel documents and marriage with a foreign national,” the latest memorandum said, reproducing Rule 3(3).

The June regulations also require civil servants to disclose relevant nationality information at the time of appointment and submit annual declarations. They establish conditions governing the acquisition of foreign nationality and travel documents, with provisions for disciplinary action over violations.

The Oct. 21 memorandum does not specify a fresh deadline for ministries and divisions to submit their consolidated records or indicate how many civil servants have yet to comply with the disclosure requirements.