ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information ministry said this week that the Afghan government’s refusal to address cross-border “terrorism” is the main obstacle in resumption of “normal relations” between Kabul and Islamabad, as tensions persist between the two neighbors.

The information ministry was responding to a video statement from Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who said efforts from mediating countries and Kabul had failed to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Speaking to an Afghan media outlet, Mujahid had said that Islamabad lacks the “necessary readiness” to peacefully resolve its disputes with Kabul.

Mujahid’s statement comes amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of facilitating attacks by militant groups based allegedly on its soil, who target Pakistani law enforcers and civilians. Kabul denies the allegations and insists its soil is not used for militant attacks against Pakistan.

“The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations,” Pakistan’s information ministry wrote on Saturday.

“Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities.”

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 31 October 2026 The Afghan Taliban spokesperson’s latest tweet exposes the regime’s deeply misguided approach and unwillingness to confront the root cause of deteriorating relations with Pakistan. The Taliban leadership continues to blame Islamabad’s policies while conveniently ignoring the single most important issue poisoning bilateral relations: its persistent failure to address terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistan’s position is unequivocal: *terrorism is a red line and the security of its citizens is non-negotiable.* The Afghan Taliban regime must understand that Pakistan will not tolerate terrorist sanctuaries across its borders that impact its security nor allow its people to remain targets of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to eliminate threats to its national security, wherever they originate. Kabul must recognise that the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime. Pakistan’s resolve to protect its people must never be mistaken for weakness. The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations. Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities. The Afghan Taliban leadership must understand that *Pakistan’s security will not be held hostage to _Afghan Taliban’s_ inaction, evasions or misplaced priorities.* — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) October 31, 2026

Pakistan has faced an increase in militant attacks in its northwestern and southwestern provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, since November 2022. Pakistan says the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 has emboldened militants based in Afghanistan to carry out attacks openly against Pakistan.

Pakistan has carried out cross-border strikes on Afghanistan’s cities, including Kabul, saying it targets militant hideouts in response to attacks on its soil.

These attacks have triggered border clashes between the forces of the two countries, spiraling tensions between them. Pakistan says around 4,700 of its nationals have been killed in over three years in militant attacks that originated in Afghanistan. Kabul denies this.

The information ministry warned that “terrorism” is a red line for Pakistan and the security of its citizens is “non-negotiable.”

“Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to eliminate threats to its national security, wherever they originate,” he said.

“Kabul must recognize that the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime. Pakistan’s resolve to protect its people must never be mistaken for weakness.”