- Afghan government spokesperson this week said Islamabad lacks “readiness” to resolve disputes with Kabul
- Pakistan warns it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to eliminate threats to its national security
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information ministry said this week that the Afghan government’s refusal to address cross-border “terrorism” is the main obstacle in resumption of “normal relations” between Kabul and Islamabad, as tensions persist between the two neighbors.
The information ministry was responding to a video statement from Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who said efforts from mediating countries and Kabul had failed to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Speaking to an Afghan media outlet, Mujahid had said that Islamabad lacks the “necessary readiness” to peacefully resolve its disputes with Kabul.
Mujahid’s statement comes amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of facilitating attacks by militant groups based allegedly on its soil, who target Pakistani law enforcers and civilians. Kabul denies the allegations and insists its soil is not used for militant attacks against Pakistan.
“The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations,” Pakistan’s information ministry wrote on Saturday.
“Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities.”
Pakistan has faced an increase in militant attacks in its northwestern and southwestern provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, since November 2022. Pakistan says the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 has emboldened militants based in Afghanistan to carry out attacks openly against Pakistan.
Pakistan has carried out cross-border strikes on Afghanistan’s cities, including Kabul, saying it targets militant hideouts in response to attacks on its soil.
These attacks have triggered border clashes between the forces of the two countries, spiraling tensions between them. Pakistan says around 4,700 of its nationals have been killed in over three years in militant attacks that originated in Afghanistan. Kabul denies this.
The information ministry warned that “terrorism” is a red line for Pakistan and the security of its citizens is “non-negotiable.”
“Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to eliminate threats to its national security, wherever they originate,” he said.
“Kabul must recognize that the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime. Pakistan’s resolve to protect its people must never be mistaken for weakness.”