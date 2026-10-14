ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday approved a presidential proclamation imposing emergency rule in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which suspended the government of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, amid protests from opposition lawmakers who denounced the move.

The parliamentary approval came three days after President Asif Ali Zardari imposed emergency and governor’s rule in the province, citing rising militant violence and the provincial administration’s alleged failure to cooperate in counterterrorism efforts, following the breakdown of negotiations between the federal government and Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party earlier this month.

The National Assembly resolution, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, was put to a voice vote by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq amid an uproar from opposition benches.

“Now I put the resolution to the House: ‘The National Assembly approves the Proclamation of Emergency issued by the President on the 11th October, 2026 in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under second proviso of clause (1) of Article 232 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,’” Sadiq said before declaring that “the ayes have it.”

The Senate also approved a separate resolution endorsing the emergency proclamation later on Wednesday, despite opposition to the move.

The proclamation, issued on Oct. 11 under Articles 232 and 234 of the constitution, suspended the PTI-led provincial government and transferred its executive powers to the governor, assisted by an 11-member advisory council. The government has said the emergency measures are intended to restore security in the province bordering Afghanistan, where militant attacks have intensified.

The federal government has accused the provincial administration of failing to confront militant groups and prioritizing political protests over security, allegations rejected by PTI, which has described the emergency as an attempt to dismantle its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision followed a wider political standoff involving demands for Khan’s release and a protest march toward Islamabad.

Defending the proclamation during Wednesday’s debate, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government had acted because of internal disturbances and the provincial administration’s failure to address the growing militant threat.

He told lawmakers that more than 3,787 militant incidents had been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past year and argued that the provincial government had focused on political activities rather than counterterrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also defended the decision, saying the government had tried to avoid imposing emergency rule but had been left with no alternative because of the province’s security situation.

The opposition has challenged the constitutional basis of the proclamation, arguing that it undermines provincial autonomy and the mandate of an elected government.

Separately, Sadiq praised members of the government and opposition who participated in the recent negotiations, saying they had demonstrated patience, mutual respect and restraint despite their differences.

He expressed hope that future talks would involve the same representatives to maintain trust and facilitate political dialogue.

The National Assembly was adjourned until Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m.