ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will travel to Tehran today to discuss regional developments, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Munir’s reported visit takes place as regional tensions persist between Iran and the United States (US), which have been locked in conflict since February. Both sides reached an interim peace deal in June, brokered by Pakistan, which collapsed weeks later in July. Hostilities since then in and around the Strait of Hormuz have not ceased, dragging on the conflict as talks continue to remain stalled.

Pakistan has actively mediated between both countries. Munir, along with Pakistan’s senior civilian leadership such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, have regularly exchanged messages with Iran’s leadership in hopes of brokering permanent peace in the region.

“According to Tasnim correspondent, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir will travel to Tehran on Tuesday, to meet and consult with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Tasnim reported.

The news agency said that other than talks on bilateral cooperation between Islamabad and Tehran, the military chief’s visit is also expected to feature discussions on regional developments.

“Pakistan’s role as a mediator between Iran and the United States is another agenda item on Munir’s trip to Tehran,” Tasnim said.

There was no confirmation of the visit from Pakistan’s side.

Munir’s expected visit will take place as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensify attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The Yemen-based rebels have launched missile and drone attacks against Saudi energy and aviation facilities this month, with one attack on Riyadh airport killing 12 and wounding over 300 others.

The attacks have increased amid intensified fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia since the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 5.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has provided air support for the offensive, which aims to recapture Houthi-held territory and restore government control over state institutions, including in the capital Sanaa.

Pakistan, which signed a bilateral defense pace with the Kingdom in September 2025 and the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in August, has vowed to come to the Kingdom’s defense if the attacks continue.