ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) held a passing out parade for graduates on Saturday, which included some from friendly countries such as Palestine, Yemen, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Iraq and others.

The PMA is Pakistan’s premier institution for training and commissioning officers of the Pakistan Army. It was established in 1947 and since then, has commissioned thousands of officers into the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan’s armed forces regularly train officers and cadets of allied nations, particularly from the Gulf region. The PMA held its passing out parade for cadets of the 154th PMA Long Course, 39th Technical Graduate Course, 73rd Integrated Course and 28th Lady Cadet Course at the academy located in Kakul.

“Cadets from several friendly countries including Bangladesh, Iraq, Maldives, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Yemen also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy,” the military’s media wing, the ISPR, said.

General Syed Aamer Raza, commander of the National Strategic Command, reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

The PMA is renowned for its rigorous training programs that help transition civilians into military officers. The academy provides comprehensive military education covering tactics, strategy, leadership, and physical fitness. Graduates go on to serve in various branches of the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan, which has fought back militancy for decades, hosts cadets from friendly countries each year to undergo specialized military training.

The South Asian country also routinely holds joint air, ground and sea exercises with friendly nations to help foster interoperability and joint deployment concepts to counter threats to regional and global peace.