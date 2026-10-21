ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Maldives discussed strengthening cooperation against human trafficking, irregular migration and organized crime, Pakistan’s interior ministry said on Wednesday, as the two South Asian countries seek to expand security ties.

The talks came during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to Pakistan from Oct. 20 to 22. The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established in July 1966.

Muizzu’s visit includes scheduled talks with Prime Minister Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. The Maldivian presidency said several memorandums of understanding covering different areas of cooperation were expected to be exchanged following the leaders’ discussions.

The two countries’ security relationship includes military training and earlier commitments to counterterrorism cooperation. In 2016, their defense ministers agreed to expand training opportunities for Maldivian armed forces personnel in Pakistan and hold joint seminars to exchange expertise.

“Strengthening contacts and cooperation is essential to tackle shared challenges such as illegal immigration and human trafficking,” Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said during his meeting with Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security, Labour and Technology Ali Ihusaan, according to a Pakistani statement.

Chaudhry said Pakistan wanted to strengthen cooperation with the Indian Ocean island nation on internal security and law enforcement. He emphasized the importance of exchanging security expertise with partner countries to promote regional peace and stability.

He also conveyed assurances from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that Pakistan would provide support for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Ihusaan said joint efforts would enable the two countries to address common challenges more effectively, the statement said.

The ministry did not announce a new agreement, joint operation or timetable for implementing the cooperation discussed.