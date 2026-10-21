ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Maldives agreed on Wednesday to raise bilateral trade from around $13 million to $200 million within two years, as their leaders exchanged 20 cooperation agreements during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to Islamabad.

The target represents a roughly fifteenfold increase in trade between the two South Asian countries, whose economic relationship remains limited despite six decades of diplomatic ties. The two sides also agreed to explore the possibility of establishing direct flights to strengthen tourism and business links.

“We have agreed to enhance our bilateral trade from $13 million to $200 million in the next two years,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at a joint appearance with Muizzu.

The Maldivian president endorsed the target and said a Maldives-Pakistan business forum scheduled for Thursday would bring together business leaders and investors to explore new opportunities.

The agreements exchanged during the visit cover cooperation in health, education, fisheries, agriculture, youth development, arts, Islamic affairs, tourism, information technology, policing and defense.

“Our next step, of course, is to translate these understandings into tangible opportunities and meaningful benefits for the people of both nations,” Muizzu said.

Sharif also pledged to work toward implementing the agreements, saying Pakistan wanted to expand cooperation with the Indian Ocean island nation in technology, medical training and environmental protection.

In a separate regional appeal, Muizzu called for reviving the long-stalled summit process of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has not held a leaders’ meeting since 2014.

“The Maldives stands ready to work closely with all SAARC member states toward creating the necessary conditions for convening the next SAARC summit at the earliest possible opportunity,” he said.

The eight-member bloc’s last summit was held in Katmandu in November 2014. A planned gathering in Islamabad in 2016 was postponed after India and several other members declined to participate amid tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India cited “cross-border terrorism” following an attack on an Indian military base in disputed Kashmir, while Pakistan denied involvement and accused New Delhi of undermining regional cooperation.

The Maldivian president’s visit also included discussions on strengthening cooperation against human trafficking, irregular migration and organized crime.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry met Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security, Labour and Technology Ali Ihusaan on Wednesday to discuss law enforcement cooperation and the exchange of security expertise.

“Strengthening contacts and cooperation is essential to tackle shared challenges such as illegal immigration and human trafficking,” Chaudhry said, according to a Pakistani interior ministry statement.

The ministry did not announce a new joint operation or timetable for implementing the proposed cooperation.

Pakistan and the Maldives have longstanding defense and training ties, including a 2016 understanding to expand training opportunities for Maldivian military personnel.

Muizzu’s visit, from Oct. 20 to 22, coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Maldives, established in July 1966.

He also praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation amid the conflict in the Middle East, while both leaders reiterated support for Palestinian self-determination.