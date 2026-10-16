ISLAMABAD: A high-level investigation team probing the murder of Pakistani digital media executive Hina Javed has ruled out her husband’s involvement, citing forensic evidence implicating a domestic worker, though the victim’s family disputes the findings, Arab News learned on Friday.

Javed, 45, was found tortured and murdered in the bathroom of her apartment in Rawalpindi’s Lal Kurti area on August 20. Her family accused her husband, Faisal Asghar Imam, father-in-law, Asghar Ali Fayyaz, and their domestic worker, Zeeshan Arshad, of involvement in the killing.

All three were named in the initial police complaint, with Arshad and Imam currently in custody at Adiala jail pending trial.

Following concerns raised by Javed’s family over the initial police investigation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formed a high-level committee led by Additional Inspector General Sohail Zafar Chattha, director general of the Punjab Crime Control Department (CCD), to conduct a fresh probe.

“Arshad killed Hina Javed and raped her twice after her death, a fact that has been established through forensic evidence,” Chattha told Arab News.

He said investigators had found no incriminating evidence against Imam and had submitted their findings to the chief minister.

“I do not want an innocent person to be punished for a crime they did not commit,” Chattha said. “Based on the evidence before us, I believe the husband is also a victim in this case.”

He described Arshad as a “sexual pervert” who had admitted to sexually abusing domestic animals in his hometown. He said the couple had hired him on someone’s recommendation and had no reason to suspect that he was capable of committing such a crime.

Investigators also found photographs of Javed on Arshad’s phone that had been taken several days before the murder, he added.

Chattha said the suspect had climbed to the first floor from the back of the building without using the stairs.

He also maintained that Imam was suffering from brain cancer, adding that his physical condition made it difficult for him to carry out the crime.

“The husband has no history of violence against his wife, and this was also supported by forensic analysis of the mobile phones of both the husband and wife,” he continued, adding that Imam’s first wife had also told the police that he had never physically abused her.

DNA ANALYSIS

A DNA report seen by Arab News identifies biological evidence linking Arshad to 15 items examined during the investigation, including samples from Javed’s body and clothing, electrical wire, a knife and other objects recovered from the apartment.

His DNA was detected beneath Javed’s fingernails and in anal swabs collected during her post-mortem examination. It was also identified on a cloth wrapped around her head, electrical-wire ligatures and other items.

The report also records DNA findings associated with Imam on a broken door-lock handle and swabs collected from the inner upper lock bolt of a bedroom door.

Asked about these findings, Chattha said the presence of Imam’s DNA did not establish his involvement in the killing and could reflect earlier contact with objects in the apartment.

“Since the accused allegedly used a bedsheet to strangle the victim, these findings could potentially reflect DNA traces from earlier contact, such as skin cells or mucus, rather than establish his involvement in the crime,” he said.

Chattha contrasted those findings with evidence involving Arshad.

“The accused’s semen was found on the victim’s body, while his DNA was detected beneath her fingernails, suggesting that she may have resisted the assault. This is textbook forensic evidence,” he said.

He also cited repeated changes in Arshad’s account of the killing, pointing out that he initially claimed two robbers had entered the apartment before alleging that Imam had offered him Rs100,000 ($361) to kill Javed.

Arshad subsequently claimed he had been promised help settling in the United States, before admitting during police remand that he had killed and sexually assaulted Javed alone.

“He later changed his account again while in judicial custody, alleging that Faisal [Imam] had forced him at gunpoint to assault his wife,” he said.

The investigation team also cited polygraph test results that it said supported its conclusion that Arshad had acted alone, while Imam and his father were assessed as truthful.

According to the investigation report, police found no established motive for Imam to kill his wife, no evidence of a previous dispute or altercation between the couple and no indication that he was in the apartment when the killing occurred.

FAMILY DISPUTES FINDINGS

Meanwhile, Javed’s family has rejected the investigation team’s conclusions, saying police had focused on Arshad from the outset despite evidence it believed warranted scrutiny of Imam’s possible involvement.

“Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, the police investigation appears to be portraying the murder as a crime committed solely by the employee, Zeeshan, rather than Dr. Faisal,” the family said in a statement shared with Arab News.

The family said it had repeatedly raised concerns about the direction of the investigation with senior authorities.

Sabah Bano Malik, a victim’s cousin, questioned Imam’s conduct following Javed’s death, saying the family had seen no indication that he was seeking justice for his wife.

“Has Faisal expressed remorse? Has he demanded justice? Has he shown any visible sign or audible sound that he is upset that his wife was murdered? The answer is no,” she told Arab News.

She said Imam appeared more concerned with his own legal position and questioned the investigator’s characterization of the couple’s marriage, alleging that he had been dismissive of Javed’s efforts to build a family life.

However, she acknowledged that the family had no evidence of physical abuse before the killing but described Imam as having a volatile temper.

Malik also questioned his apparent lack of objection to being restrained alongside Arshad while in custody.

“If he was genuinely upset that his wife has been murdered by a third party, why is he okay walking around with that third party? It doesn’t really make sense to us,” she said.

The Rawalpindi police chief is expected to submit a final report within days, while Javed’s family plans to address a press conference on Saturday.

Arab News contacted Rawalpindi City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera for comment but had received no response by the time of publication.