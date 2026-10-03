KARACHI: Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Chaudhry has directed officials accelerate work on establishing a one-door facilitation center in Karachi to provide port-related business services under one roof, his ministry said on Saturday, amid a rise in transshipment activity at the country’s ports.

Importers and exporters have long complained about dealing with multiple government agencies in Pakistan such as Customs, port authorities, shipping agents and other regulators. Import and export shipments can also cause delays due to lengthy paperwork and documentation.

Chaudhry this month announced that the South Asian country Pakistan planned on setting up a Maritime Facilitation Center for importers and exporters where port-related services will be available under one roof, according to his ministry.

The maritime affairs minister on Saturday presided over a meeting to review ongoing projects and initiatives of the ministry, where officials briefed him on projects and policy initiatives aimed at facilitating maritime trade, strengthening the fisheries sector and developing the country’s blue economy.

“The minister stressed the need to expedite work on the proposed One-door Cell for business facilitation, saying the initiative was intended to make it easier for port-related businesses to access government services,” Chaudhry’s ministry said.

“In line with Prime Minister’s vision for trade facilitation, all services related to port trade should be made available under one roof,” he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan has witnessed a four-time surge in transshipment at its ports since the outbreak of the conflict between the United States and Iran in the Middle East in late February, according to officials. The country has since been making efforts to make it global trade and transshipment hub.

Saturday’s meeting also reviewed proposals for simplifying the ship registration process and registration of fishing vessels as well as measures relating to the blue economy and tax incentives for fisheries exporters.

The minister was briefed on progress toward formulation of the National Maritime Policy and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

The Shipping and Transshipment Policy also came under discussion, along with development projects at Port Qasim, including the Sea-to-Steel Project and the proposed Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex.

“The minister directed the relevant officials to maintain momentum on the projects and ensure timely progress, with particular emphasis on measures that could improve the ease of doing business in the maritime sector,” the ministry said.