ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union agreed on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation against illegal migration and expand legal employment opportunities for skilled workers, as a senior EU official praised Islamabad’s efforts to reduce irregular migration to Europe by 64 percent.

The agreement came during talks between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in Islamabad, amid growing cooperation between Pakistan and European authorities to dismantle human smuggling networks, strengthen border controls and create safer migration pathways.

“Pakistan’s effective measures have resulted in a commendable 64 percent reduction in illegal migration to Europe,” Brunner said, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry following the meeting.

The European commissioner praised the FIA for demonstrating professionalism despite limited resources and said efforts to reduce irregular migration could help expand opportunities for people seeking to travel and work abroad legally.

“Reducing illegal migration will open up pathways for legal migration,” he said.

Pakistan has stepped up action against human smuggling networks following a series of deadly migrant boat disasters in recent years involving Pakistani nationals attempting to reach Europe through North Africa and the Mediterranean.

The government has also tightened checks at international airports, where immigration officials have increasingly scrutinized passengers suspected of using tourist, work or religious travel arrangements to reach third countries before attempting onward journeys to Europe.

The measures have prompted concerns about legitimate travelers being prevented from boarding flights, although the FIA maintains that its screening procedures are intended to identify suspected human smuggling and document fraud rather than restrict lawful travel.

Naqvi said Pakistan had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal migration and wanted to build on the reported reduction in irregular departures.

“Following the 64 percent reduction in illegal migration, our next target is to eliminate it completely,” the minister said.

He called for closer coordination with European authorities, describing irregular migration as a serious international challenge requiring joint action.

“Pakistan and the European Union need to work together to completely eliminate illegal migration,” Naqvi said.

During the meeting, which also included delegation-level talks, the two sides discussed expanding opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers to migrate legally to EU member states.

The discussions come as Pakistan seeks greater access to European labor markets through regulated employment schemes, while the EU aims to reduce irregular arrivals by strengthening cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration on immigration management, border security and institutional capacity, including cooperation under the EU’s Eastern Corridor initiative, which seeks to address migrant smuggling along routes linking Asia and Europe.

Officials also discussed increasing cooperation to strengthen the operational capacity of the Pakistan Coast Guards.

Brunner assured Pakistan of support for its efforts to tackle irregular migration, according to the statement.