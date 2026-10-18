ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Egypt on Sunday condemned the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement, reaffirming their support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and security.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have launched missile and drone attacks against the Kingdom this month. One of the attacks targeted the international airport in Riyadh, killing at least 12 and injuring over 300.

The attacks have since then continued, with the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen saying that two ballistic missiles fired toward Khamis Mushayt were intercepted and destroyed early Sunday.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty over the phone on Sunday, the Pakistani foreign office said, with both sides discussing regional developments.

“The two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments and strongly condemned the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their full solidarity with the Kingdom and support for its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

Pakistan and Egypt are also members of the R4 or Regional Four group of countries that also comprises Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The alliance emerged in March following the outbreak of the Iran war, as a forum for the four countries to consult on the conflict and wider regional security concerns.

Dar and the Egyptian foreign minister discussed cooperation under the R-4 framework, the foreign office said. It added that the two leaders said they looked forward to the next meeting of the R-4 to further strengthen mutual ties and coordinate on regional issues.

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with Saudi Arabia and in recent months, has bolstered its defense ties with the Kingdom. Pakistan signed a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and in August this year, it signed a trilateral defense pact with the Kingdom that also involves Turkiye.

The trilateral defense pact stipulates that an attack against any of the three countries will be considered by them an act of aggression against them all.