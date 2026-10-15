ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb this week discussed the prospects of Islamabad acquiring Boeing aircraft and its financing, as well as digital asset regulation and Eurobond tokenization applications, with an official of the US State Department, the Finance Division said.

Aurangzeb met Hugo Yon, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the bureau of economic, energy, and business affairs division at the US State Department in Thailand on Wednesday. The Pakistani finance minister is in Bangkok to attend the World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings 2026 to meet global financial leaders and policymakers.

The meeting takes place as Islamabad seeks to expand its aviation facilities by procuring new aircraft to modernize the existing fleet, improve fuel efficiency, and expand international services.

“The meeting also discussed Boeing aircraft acquisition and financing, aviation clearances, digital asset regulation and potential remittances and Eurobond tokenization applications,” the statement said.

The two sides reviewed progress toward a trade framework agreement and energy diversification through increased imports from the US for Pakistan, the Finance Division said.

Aurangzeb outlined measures to maintain Pakistan’s fuel supplies and support vulnerable consumers, as tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran, as well as Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, constrain fuel supplies and raise global oil prices.

Talks between the two also centered around investment financing through the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and EXIM Bank. Aurangzeb highlighted cooperation between Pakistan and the US on critical minerals and opportunities to mobilize private investment.

Both sides discussed digital asset regulation and Eurobond tokenization applications, as Islamabad eyes formalizing oversight of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Pakistan hopes to help bring the largely unregulated crypto market under a framework aligned with global standards to enhance transparency, compliance, and investor protection.

Islamabad has increasingly sought closer economic, trade and investment ties with Washington as its ties with the US improve under President Donald Trump’s administration.