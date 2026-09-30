WASHINGTON: The US government announced fresh sanctions on Tuesday against 13 individuals and entities, including some based in Russia, China, Hong Kong and ​Pakistan, saying they helped Iran procure weapons and components.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State departments are part of the Trump administration’s effort to isolate Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the war that began with a US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “Treasury will not tolerate any support to the ‌regime and ‌will continue to identify, expose, and isolate ​Iran’s ‌enablers.”

Treasury ⁠said ​the sanctions ⁠were aimed at degrading Tehran’s ability to reconstitute its weapons programs, while increasing the costs for those who supported its procurement efforts.

Those targeted in Tuesday’s sanctions announcements include:

Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, a Beijing-based representative of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics agency, who Treasury said had coordinated ⁠the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use ‌components in China on Iran’s behalf.

‌Iran-based Kavoshcom Asia R and D ​Group, which Treasury said had ‌procured electronics including connectors for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

‌Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology Co. Limited, which Treasury said had provided electronic components in support of Kavoshcom’s procurement efforts, and EC Mojo’s China-based representative Li Fen.

Pakistan-based Waseem Pasha Tajammal, who serves ‌as chairman of Cavalier Group, a privately owned defense company with locations in Pakistan and internationally.

⁠Joint Stock ⁠Company Experimental Design Bureau Named After A.S. Yakovlev, a Russia-based aircraft manufacturer.

MG-Flot LLC, a Russia-based shipping company whose vessels transport weapons for the Russian government.

Saha Airlines, an Iran-based airline affiliated with the country’s air force.

Brett Erickson, managing principal with Obsidian Risk Advisers, said the latest sanctions action would do little to impede Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is optics management for the Trump administration to claim ‘We’re hammering them,’ when the ​reality is we’re poking them ​with a toothpick,” he said.