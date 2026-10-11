ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the second T20I match in Rawalpindi on Sunday, clinching the three-match series 2-0.

Maaz Sadaqat helped Pakistan pile on an impressive 215 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of their 20 overs. The left-handed top-order batter scored a blistering 96 runs from 51 balls, with his innings featuring seven sixes.

He was helped by in-form skipper Sahibzada Farhan, who made 73 runs from 44 balls, and opening batter Fakhar Zaman who scored 22 runs from 17 balls. Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz scored 19 runs from 9 balls.

In response, Sri Lanka were able to finish at 133/7 as pacer Mohammad Imran took three wickets for 11 runs from four overs. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan each returned figures of 1/19 from their three overs.

“I was trying to make the most of my form and thanks to the Almighty, it worked for me,” Sadaqat said at the post-match ceremony. “I had believed in myself that I could hit the ball. I play with positive intent and pick my balls to hit boundaries,” he added.

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis said his team’s batters needed to take responsibility for their lackluster performances.

“It was a batting pitch and we needed to score 200 runs at least,” he said, adding that Sri Lankan bowlers bowled well but the team dropped a few catches that damaged their prospects.

“We have done well in terms of fielding in the last few tournaments but unfortunately we have not been up to the mark in the last two matches,” he said.

Pakistan play Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the T20I series on Oct. 13 in Rawalpindi.