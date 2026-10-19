ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief and Saudi Arabia’s envoy Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy discussed defense collaboration during their meeting on Monday, the military’s media wing said, with both sides expressing satisfaction over progress made under the framework of the trilateral Makkah defense pact.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) in August this year. The pact, signed in Makkah, stipulates that an attack against any of the three nations will be considered by them as an attack against all three states.

Albugamy, who recently took charge as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, met Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Pakistani military’s media wing said in a statement.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics were discussed,” the military’s media wing, ISPR, said.

“Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement and underscored the importance of strengthening defense collaboration, institutional linkages and strategic coordination.”

Munir congratulated Albugamy on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further contribute to strengthening fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He noted that ties between the two nations were rooted in shared faith, mutual trust, and strategic partnership.

Their meeting takes place amid increasing missile and drone attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have attacked Saudi energy and aviation facilities this month, including one targeting the international airport in Riyadh, that killed a dozen people and injured over 300.

Pakistan, which also signed a bilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia in September 2025, has warned the Houthis against attacking the Kingdom in recent statements.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands firmly with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, defense and regional security under the Makkah defense agreement.

Earlier this month, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Chaudhry confirmed the presence of Pakistani troops in Saudi Arabia as part of the Makkah trilateral defense alliance.