ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has left for Tehran along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for talks with senior Iranian officials, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday, amid continuing US-Iran hostilities and Islamabad’s efforts to mediate between the two countries.

The visit comes as Pakistan seeks to revive diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting settlement between Washington and Tehran, whose interim peace agreement, brokered by Islamabad in June, collapsed weeks later. Hostilities have since continued in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with negotiations remaining stalled.

“A diplomatic source in Islamabad told IRNA that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistani army chief, has left for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the news agency reported.

IRNA said the source confirmed that Munir was scheduled to meet senior Iranian officials and that Naqvi would accompany him.

There was no immediate confirmation of the visit from Pakistani authorities.

Munir’s departure follows a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday that he would travel to Tehran to discuss regional developments, bilateral cooperation and Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran and the US.

Washington and Tehran have been locked in conflict since February, with Pakistan playing a prominent diplomatic role in efforts to end the hostilities.

Another official source told IRNA that discussions in Tehran would also cover bilateral relations, including measures to facilitate trade along the shared border.

The talks come days after Pakistan temporarily suspended trade at the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan crossings in southwestern Balochistan province over security concerns, leaving hundreds of trucks and containers stranded.

Provincial authorities subsequently indicated that discussions on reopening the crossings were making progress.

IRNA described the trip as Munir’s fifth official visit to Tehran since a ceasefire following an earlier phase of the conflict.

The visit also comes amid heightened regional tensions following a series of missile and drone attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces against Saudi energy and aviation facilities this month.

Pakistan, which has defense agreements with Saudi Arabia, has pledged to support the Kingdom’s security amid the attacks.