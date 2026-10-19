RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka were fined for slow over-rates during the opening tri-series match in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

The ICC said match referee Jeff Crowe fined Pakistan 10 percent of their fee from Sunday’s opening match, while Sri Lanka were docked five percent.

Pakistan were ruled to be two overs short and Sri Lanka one short during the time allotted.

“Under the ICC code of conduct for players, the players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” an ICC release said.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs and now meet England on Tuesday, also in Rawalpindi.

The teams will play each other twice before the final in Lahore on October 31.

The series is being played as a build-up for next year’s 50-over World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.