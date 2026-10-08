ISLAMABAD: More than 32,000 Pakistani intending pilgrims have paid second installment of their Hajj dues under the government pilgrimage scheme, the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs (MORA) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s Hajj.

The country completed online booking of all seats under the government Hajj scheme in August, marking the first time the entire quota had been filled through a digital reservation system.

On Tuesday, the religious affairs ministry said 32,178 intending pilgrims had paid second installment of their dues, depositing Rs20.5 billion ($74 million) via online and manual banking channels.

“The proportion of online payments made from home via the digital Hajj portal has risen to over 57 percent,” the ministry said.

“The deadline for paying the second installment of Hajj dues under the Government Hajj Scheme is October 20.”

The digital push forms part of Pakistan’s first four-year Hajj policy, covering 2027-2030, which replaces annual policies and calls for the digitization of payments, complaints and monitoring as authorities seek to improve transparency and oversight of pilgrimage operations.

The ministry earlier warned of cancelations if payments were not made by the cut-off date.

Pakistan this year announced that pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million ($4,334) for a 40-day Hajj package and Rs1.3 million ($4,695) for a shorter, 20- to 25-day package under the government scheme.

Payments of first installment of dues for seats under the shorter government package were completed within 24 hours after the process began on Aug. 18, while the remaining seats under the scheme were booked by Aug. 25.

Separately on Wednesday, the religious affairs ministry said 33,171 pilgrims had deposited their dues under the private Hajj scheme, adding that 38,500 seats were still available.

“Use only the ‘Pak Hajj App’ or the Hajj portal for booking and payment under the private Hajj scheme,” it urged applicants.