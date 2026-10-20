RAWALPINDI: Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas struck solid half-centuries as Pakistan posted 302-9 in the tri-series match against England in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Nawaz scored a 74-ball 79 for his second ODI fifty, while Minhas hit 59 off 58 balls — his maiden half-century — after Pakistan were sent in to bat.

Nawaz, whose knock had four sixes and five boundaries, added 78 for the sixth wicket with Minhas as England struggled to break the stand, dropping three catches.

Minhas then added an invaluable 72 for the seventh wicket with Faheem Ashraf (39), the duo helping Pakistan to add 91 runs in the last 10 overs.

Minhas hit nine fours, while Ashraf’s knock included a six and five boundaries.

England’s Gus Atkinson jolted Pakistan with the very first ball of the match to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, caught by Joe Root at short mid-wicket.

Sonny Baker made it 2-31 with the wicket of Saim Ayub for eight before Babar Azam (34) and Saad Baig (35) steadied the innings.

Salman Agha, who made a brilliant century in Pakistan’s 37-run win over Sri Lanka in the first game, fell for 16.

England’s Baker took 3-65, while Atkinson finished with 2-35.