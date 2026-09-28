NAGOYA: Cricket heavyweights India and Pakistan advanced to the Asian Games semifinals without having to hit a ball on Monday after rain forced organizers to abandon two scheduled quarterfinal matches.

Defending champion India advanced over Afghanistan, and Pakistan advanced over Hong Kong in results determined on the basis of world rankings.

Shreyas Iyer and his India squad featuring stars such as pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi haven’t had to play yet in the tournament, although did have a friendly warmup win over Japan last week.

India has won back-to-back Twenty20 Cricket World Cup titles and is home to the sport’s richest league. The Asian Games is using the T20 format, which will also be contested at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

India will play either Sri Lanka or Nepal in the semifinals, and Pakistan will meet either Bangladesh or Malaysia. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were seeded for the tournament, and only joined in the quarterfinal stage.