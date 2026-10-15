ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed and more than 40 children injured, many critically, when the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, a rescue official said.

The latest incident has renewed concerns about the safety of private educational institutions in Pakistan, although it was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse or whether the school had undergone structural safety inspections.

Building collapses have repeatedly caused mass casualties in Pakistan, where aging structures, unauthorized construction and inadequate enforcement of building regulations pose serious risks, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

“At least four bodies and more than 40 injured children, most of them in critical condition, were shifted to hospitals after the roof of a private school collapsed in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar this morning,” Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, told Arab News.

The identities and ages of those killed were not immediately available. Authorities had yet to announce the cause of the collapse or provide details of any investigation.

In June, 14 children were killed when the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna area while classes were underway, one of the deadliest recent incidents involving an educational facility in Pakistan.

The tuition center was reportedly operating without registration in an aging residential building. Police subsequently registered a case against the owners and a contractor over the deaths.

The Lahore tragedy prompted calls for tighter oversight of private educational facilities, particularly those operating in residential buildings without adequate safety checks.

In July 2025, a five-story residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood, killing 27 people and injuring several others, highlighting the wider dangers posed by unsafe buildings in Pakistan.