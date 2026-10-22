ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has selected celebrated Pakistani couturier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, widely known as HSY, to design its new cabin crew uniforms, the airline announced on Thursday, bringing a contemporary touch to its fashion legacy.

Yasin’s selection continues a tradition of prominent designers shaping the airline’s visual identity, following a legacy that includes French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, Sir Hardy Amies, Queen Elizabeth II’s royal couturier, and Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari.

Cardin designed PIA’s pioneering A-line tunic and hood in 1966, helping establish the airline’s reputation for fashion-forward uniforms. In the 1970s, Amies brought his refined tailoring to the carrier, while Ansari’s uniform inspiration remained part of PIA’s identity for 12 years in more recent times.

The reimagined uniform collection, which was unveiled in Lahore on Thursday, is part of PIA’s ongoing transformation under a consortium-led new management and aims to combine modern tailoring, passenger comfort and Pakistani cultural heritage.

“Designing for our national flag carrier is about capturing our collective pride and the genuine warmth of Pakistani hospitality,” Yasin was quoted as saying in a statement shared by PIA.

“We wanted uniforms that our crew feel extraordinarily confident and comfortable apparel that respect our heritage, reflect modern fashion, and tell our story beautifully in every airport across the globe.”

Yasin, one of South Asia’s most prominent fashion designers, is known for his red-carpet creations, international celebrity clientele and contributions to showcasing Pakistani fashion on global platforms.

His new collection boasts a ‘lifestyle first’ philosophy and is engineered for long-haul durability and ergonomic movement, with the silhouettes blending soft, breathable fabrics with structured tailoring, according to PIA.

The palette and detailing subtly celebrate Pakistan’s cultural craftsmanship while maintaining the polished, functional discipline required at cruising altitude.

Yasin was selected following a competitive showcase in Karachi, where 10 leading Pakistani fashion designers presented their concepts to a jury comprising fashion figures and industry leaders.

The new uniforms are scheduled to make their debut later this month.

“Passengers won’t have to wait long to experience the new visual identity,” the PIA statement said.

“The collection makes its official skyward debut on October 31, 2026, aboard PIA’s inaugural Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London to Islamabad, signaling a fresh chapter of comfort, sophistication, and national pride connecting Pakistan to the world.”