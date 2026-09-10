BIRMINGHAM: England comfortably extended its lead against Pakistan to an already-imposing 166 runs on the second morning of the Edgbaston test on Thursday.

England took lunch at 299-6 with Jamie Smith on 47 despite one thumb in a splint and Gus Atkinson on 5.

The wickets taken were Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence — both batters were obviously frustrated — but England added 143 runs in 25 overs in bright conditions to keep the host on track to sweep the three-test series.

Brook, resuming on 52, and Lawrence, on 5, scored at more than seven runs an over in the first hour until Brook ran himself out on 75.

Brook guided the ball to midwicket where Shan Masood was sharp and his throw beat Brook easily. Brook flipped his bat in frustration with himself. He’d been patient until that 97th and last delivery he faced. But he’s been involved in five run outs in tests — only Virat Kohli (6) has been in more.

Lawrence was the more proactive of the pair and took only 47 balls to reach a fifty in three straight tests. It was his seventh fifty in 17 tests and a fair pitch offered a shot at his first test hundred.

But he chopped on on 65, yelling “No,” and gave Mohammad Imran his first test wicket. Lawrence hit nine boundaries among 82 balls.

Smith took a blow to his thumb while keeping on Wednesday but England said he’d bat on Thursday but maybe not keep wicket again.

Smith’s timing was off while Mohammad Ali found movement but struggled with no balls.

The batter didn’t appear to find a groove until he skipped to Saim Ayub and smacked the spinner over long-on for the first six of the match.

Atkinson overturned being given out on 1 when he appeared to be pinned by Razaullah, but UltraEdge showed a faint ball on bat just five minutes before the interval.