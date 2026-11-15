ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Egyptian foreign ministers on Sunday discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts to advance peace, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, with both figures reaffirming commitment to closer cooperation on regional issues.

Egypt and Pakistan are members of the Regional Four, or R4, group with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, and have been coordinating closely on regional issues, including the United States-Iran war, Israeli attacks on Gaza, and Houthi strikes against Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelatty and exchanged views on regional and international developments, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

“Both Ministers underscored the importance of strengthening coordination on regional issues and advancing efforts for peace and stability,” the foreign office said.

They also discussed the forthcoming R4 and R4+E4 meetings in Europe. The E4 group includes Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

“Both ministers agreed to maintain close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

The foreign ministers of R4 and E4 groups last month met in Istanbul to discuss Middle East tensions as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia, amid renewed fears of a wider regional conflict after reports that US and Israeli forces had drawn up plans for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and missile capabilities.

They discussed the US-Iran conflict, Israel’s war against Palestinians, the need for a two-state solution, Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab El Mandab and the Black Sea, according to a joint statement.

“The ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” read the joint statement shared by Pakistan’s foreign office.

“In accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, they emphasized the need for finding lasting negotiated solutions to all outstanding conflicts.”