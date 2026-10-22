RAWALPINDI: An inspired Harry Brook scored the fastest double hundred in ODI history as England piled up 429-4 against Sri Lanka in the tri-series in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The batsman’s 116-ball 202 also made him the first Englishman to hit a double century in a one-day international.

The captain clobbered 10 sixes and 21 fours as England posted a first 400-plus ODI total in Pakistan.

He reached 200 in 114 balls, beating the previous fastest double century in ODIs, by Shubman Gill (117 balls) for India against West Indies last month.

Brook was joined in the fireworks by Joe Root, who scored a 66-ball 69 and became the first England batter to complete 8,000 runs, in his 197th one-day international.

Brook was dismissed off the final delivery, caught off pacer Janith Liyanage, but not before helping England add 156 runs in the last 10 overs.

Opener Tom Banton set the tone with a 51-ball 50 and Will Jacks was 66 not out with three sixes and eight fours.

But the day belonged to history-maker Brook, who added 185 runs off just 79 balls with Jacks for the fourth wicket.

He had set up the innings with a third-wicket stand of 159 with Root.

The previous highest ODI total at a Pakistan venue was 375-3 for the hosts against Zimbabwe in Lahore in 2015.