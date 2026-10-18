RAWALPINDI: Salman Agha returned to international cricket with a century to lift Pakistan to 305 in the one-day tri-series opener against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 32-year-old scored a 90-ball 107 with a six and ten fours to anchor Pakistan, who were bowled out in 49.5 overs after they were sent in to bat on a good-paced pitch.

Agha had a miserable last three months.

He was sent home ahead of the third Test in England in August after leading the team in the first match.

Agha hit two consecutive boundaries off pacer Asitha Fernando to complete his fourth one-day international hundred, finally falling to the same bowler in the 47th over.

He added 97 runs for the fifth wicket with Hasan Nawaz (37) and another 64 for the sixth with Arafat Minhas, who made 18.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka had jolted Pakistan with the wickets of openers Saim Ayub (seven) and Fakhar Zaman (16).

Debutant Saad Baig scored a brisk 40-ball 39 with two sixes and three fours.

Along with Babar Azam (45) they lifted the score during their 74-run stand.

Fast bowler Eshan Malinga dismissed both in successive overs to halt Pakistan’s progress before Agha came into his own.

Malinga was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers with a career-best 4-46 while Fernando took 3-59.

England are the third team in the tri-series.