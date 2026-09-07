KARACHI: Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd. (KGTL), an Abu Dhabi Ports-backed operator of container berths at the Karachi Port, has bought 21 units of cargo handling equipment as part of a continuing upgrade of the country’s main port, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said on Monday.

Karachi Port handles the overwhelming majority of Pakistan’s seaborne trade, and successive governments have identified congestion and slow turnaround at the port as a strain on export competitiveness and a source of higher freight costs.

The KGTL is a joint venture between the AD Ports Group and Kaheel Terminals to manage, operate and develop container berths 6-10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf. KPT said the new purchases include reach stackers, empty container handlers, diesel terminal tractors and trailers to the terminal’s fleet.

“The induction of these state-of-the-art equipment units will enhance terminal capacity, productivity and operational efficiency,” the KPT said.

Reach stackers and empty handlers lift and stack containers in the yard and move them between the quay and the stacks, while terminal tractors haul trailers around the site.

Shortages of such equipment are a common cause of congestion, since containers cannot be cleared quickly enough to make room for the next vessel.

The KPT said the initiative to buy modern cargo handling equipment aims to improve vessel turnaround times, optimize container handling operations and facilitate efficient movement of cargo through the port.

The equipment procurement follows the KGTL completing a $60 million dredging project at Karachi Port as it expands ‌container and bulk-handling facilities at the port, the terminal said earlier this year.

Arab News reported in June that the terminal was targeting a further $75 million to $100 million of investment over five years, with the next phase focused on expanding the container terminal, increasing yard capacity and adding larger cranes.