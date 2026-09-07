ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Kuwait discussed regional developments on Monday, the Pakistani foreign office said, as Iran issued a fresh threat to the United States (US) that it would target Washington’s energy assets in the Gulf region.

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the US on Monday that Tehran would target Washington’s assets in the Middle East if it carried out any fresh attacks. The statement came as the US and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend that pushed oil prices up near six-week highs on Monday.

Dar spoke to Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah over the phone, the Pakistani foreign office said.

“The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on regional developments,” the statement said.

It added that Dar and Al-Sabah agreed to remain in close contact and meet on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran has carried out attacks against civilian infrastructure in Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and others since February, when the US-Iran war began. Pakistan has criticized these attacks in the past and has urged Tehran and Washington to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan has mediated between the US and Iran for months now, helping the two nations sign an interim peace deal in June. However, fighting resumed weeks later in July after the US accused Iran of breaking the terms of the peace deal and firing at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran rejected.

Since then, the two nations have traded fire at intervals with no sign of progress toward a diplomatic breakthrough that could end more than six months of war and restore normal energy flows through the Gulf.