Strikes target Houthi gatherings, fortified positions, military assets, disrupt Houthi movements, prevent reinforcements from reaching front lines

Yemeni forces expand control on eastern front, establish new tactical position against Houthis

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Saturday they had carried out 1,417 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets over 24 hours, claiming about 800 fighters had been killed or wounded and more than 190 military vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled. In a statement issued as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, a military spokesperson said the operations involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers. The strikes targeted Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, fortified positions, firing points, armored vehicles, combat equipment and drone launch sites, the spokesperson added. The operations had disrupted Houthi movements and prevented the group from sending reserves to the front lines or achieving tactical objectives on the battlefield. On the eastern front, Yemeni forces continued to sweep Houthi positions and expand the areas under their control, establishing control over a new tactical position, the spokesperson said. Armed forces and the Popular Resistance in Taiz repelled successive waves of attacks, while combat aircraft struck Houthi positions and reinforcements, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment. The spokesperson said the military’s operations were restricted to legitimate military targets and conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary rules. The armed forces also renewed their appeal to residents in areas under Houthi control to protect their sons from recruitment campaigns, and warned against sending them to fight in battles that, they said, served a project that did not represent Yemenis or their national interests.