Major offensive used fighter jets, drones, artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units.

Spokesperson reiterates amnesty for Houthi fighters who surrender their weapons and abandon the fighting.

DUBAI: Yemen’s armed forces have carried out 2,309 precision strikes against Houthi positions across several battlefronts, leaving an estimated 1,250 militia fighters killed and destroying more than 460 military vehicles and equipment, a military spokesperson said on Wednesday. Majed Al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a post on X that government forces had intensified their offensive operations as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, using fighter jets, drones, artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units. The operations had helped to dismantle Houthi defensive lines, disrupt command and control systems and pave the way for government troops to advance into fortified positions, he added. In Taiz, Al-Nuzaili said government forces had stepped up airstrikes and ambushes against Houthi convoys and reinforcements, preventing the militia from regrouping and replenishing its losses. The spokesperson urged families living in Houthi-controlled areas to prevent their children from being recruited into the militia’s ranks and warned civilians to avoid military installations and areas of active fighting. He also reiterated an amnesty offer announced by Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, for Houthi fighters who surrendered their weapons and abandoned the fighting. The offer of “safe return and amnesty” remains open to those who laid down their arms and returned to their families, he said. Al-Nuzaili accused the Houthis of continuing to target residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure in Taiz despite their battlefield losses. He said government forces remained committed to international humanitarian law and limiting their attacks to legitimate military targets, while accusing the militia of showing disregard for civilian lives.