ADEN: Yemeni government forces have thwarted an attempt by Houthi militants to target liberated areas in Al-Dhalea governorate with Iranian-made ballistic missiles, the military said on Tuesday. Brig. Gen. Abdu Majli, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the attempted attack was part of the Houthis’ continued escalation and their efforts to target areas outside their control. He said the armed forces remained committed to protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and would continue taking measures to safeguard security and stability in liberated areas. Majli added that military operations were conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules. The statement came amid continued fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi militia across several frontlines in the country.