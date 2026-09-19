MARIB: Yemeni government forces clashed with Houthi fighters on several fronts in Marib on Saturday, advancing on Al-Mashjah front west of the city and forcing the Houthis to retreat, military sources said. The sources added that the Armed Forces destroyed several Houthi vehicles during the fighting, according to an Al Arabiya report. On the southern front, artillery fire thwarted Houthi infiltration attempts in Wadi Dhana and Al-Balq, while airstrikes targeted Houthi reinforcements and gatherings at Umm Rish and the former 26th Brigade camps in Al-Juba district, as well as Aqaba Mala’a in Harib, south of Marib. Separately, Yemeni forces, backed by local tribes, captured the strategic Jabal Al-Bazla and the Al-Dhahoura and Al-Saybara positions on Al-Aghbara front in Al-Subaiha region, a military source said. The source said the advance followed hours of fierce fighting in which Houthi forces suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment. Clashes were also reported on the Bab Al-Mandab, Al-Mudharabah and Al-Waziyah fronts, southwest of Taiz and Lahj governorates.